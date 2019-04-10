New York Mets

North Jersey
C66e2e3a-f1e1-41b4-9cfd-72278fa6860f-ap19100058732291

Here's why the Mets' Jacob deGrom played catch before his MRI

by: Abbey Mastracco, MLB writer North Jersey 6s

The drama surrounding the injured Mets' ace was heightened Saturday when Jacob deGrom played catch two days before a scheduled MRI.

Tweets