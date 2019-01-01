New York Mets

Mets' deGrom feels 'completely normal,' may not need MRI on elbow

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 9m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom doesn't think his recent elbow issue is anything serious, according to Steve Gelbs of SNY.The right-hander said everything "felt completely normal" after throwing on Saturday. DeGrom will be examined on Monday, just to...

