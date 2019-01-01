New York Mets

DeGrom (elbow) tosses day after IL, MRI planned

Jacob deGrom threw on Saturday and said his ailing elbow "actually felt good" a day after the Mets said their ace was headed to the injured list and was going to get an MRI.

