New York Mets

Newsday
42984926_thumbnail

Aaron Judge leaves Yankees' game vs. Royals with apparent injury | Newsday

by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com Updated April 20, 2019 3:29 PM Newsday 30s

Judge appeared to grab his left side after his swing on a single to rightfield with one out in the sixth inning, then left the field with trainer Steve Donohue

Tweets