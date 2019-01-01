New York Mets
The Mets Scrapped Jacob deGrom's MRI On His "Barking" Elbow Because He Felt Fine After Playing Catch
by: Gabe Fernandez — Deadspin 2m
The sky was briefly falling faster than it normally does for Mets fans on Friday when it was announced that Jacob deGrom would be getting an MRI on his elbow. Last year’s National League Cy Young winner said that he felt like it was “barking” after...
Tweets
NL Notes: Kimbrel, Mets, Brewers, Giants, Morrow, Cubs https://t.co/PXJPFYXVGqBlogger / Podcaster
To the 9th. Down 8.TV / Radio Network
The Mets are reportedly only interested in signing Craig Kimbrel if he's willing to pitch in any role out of the bullpen https://t.co/PFlREyqVtCTV / Radio Network
The #Mets have allowed 10 or more runs in 5 out of their first 20 games this season. No other Mets team in franchise history have recorded that many games in their first 20 to start the season. The second-most were the 1962 & '84 clubs with four in their first 20.Blogger / Podcaster
Thomas’ OPS just went down from 5.000 to 2.500.Blogger / Podcaster
With this single, @JeffMcNeil805 becomes the quickest player to 100 career hits in #Mets franchise history!Official Team Account
