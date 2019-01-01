New York Mets

Deadspin
42976425_thumbnail

The Mets Scrapped Jacob deGrom's MRI On His "Barking" Elbow Because He Felt Fine After Playing Catch

by: Gabe Fernandez Deadspin 2m

The sky was briefly falling faster than it normally does for Mets fans on Friday when it was announced that Jacob deGrom would be getting an MRI on his elbow. Last year’s National League Cy Young winner said that he felt like it was “barking” after...

Tweets