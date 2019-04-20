New York Mets

New York Post
42979873_thumbnail

Mets can solve Jacob deGrom injury saga with simple solution

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 7m

ST. LOUIS — This is so easy, even the Mets can do it. Get the MRI exam for Jacob deGrom come Monday. Don’t mess with baseball nature. The saga of deGrom’s elbow soreness took another strange

Tweets