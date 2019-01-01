New York Mets

WATCH: Goldschmidt homers, Mikolas helps his own cause in Cardinals’ win over Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 1m

Miles Mikolas had a two-run single, José Martínez hit a two-run double and Paul Goldschmidt crushed his eighth home run of the season to left-center field as the Cardinals defeated the Mets on Saturday afternoon.

