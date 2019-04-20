New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Josh Ho-Sang, still in minors with Bridgeport, pulling for Islanders to advance in playoffs
by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph Updated April 20, 2019 7:47 PM — Newsday 18s
Ho-Sang, who has been unable to stick with Islanders, said: "I wouldn't say I'm unhappy, but I'm definitely not happy . . . The biggest thing that carries me through everything is, I love playing hockey,'' he said.
Tweets
-
Look out AL East https://t.co/TDtDTvhRWQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is not a Mets fan, she is a Yankees fan. https://t.co/oVKugpTaGW https://t.co/xGh0az8YFJBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Bucks didn't even need the Greek Freak to be his best https://t.co/hRjQHCQiwbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MStrooo6: I stand with @TimAnderson7 on this. Please read!Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's 2019 and Oliver Perez continues to make me miserable.Blogger / Podcaster
-
From complete disaster to calm, deep breaths: just another day for an MLB pitcher. #LGM https://t.co/BJzP77UA4NBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets