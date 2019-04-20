New York Mets

Newsday
42980844_thumbnail

Josh Ho-Sang, still in minors with Bridgeport, pulling for Islanders to advance in playoffs

by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph Updated April 20, 2019 7:47 PM Newsday 18s

Ho-Sang, who has been unable to stick with Islanders, said: "I wouldn't say I'm unhappy, but I'm definitely not happy . . .  The biggest thing that carries me through everything is, I love playing hockey,'' he said.

Tweets