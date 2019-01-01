New York Mets

Metsblog
42983537_thumbnail

Mets call up LHP Daniel Zamora, send down RHP Chris Flexen

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Following the Mets' 10-2 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, the Mets called up LHP Daniel Zamora from Triple-A Syracuse and sent down the day's starter, RHP Chris Flexen.

Tweets