New York Mets

New York Post
Mcneil.5

Mets’ Jeff McNeil talks batting titles, Tiger Woods and ‘boring’ Jacob deGrom

by: View author archive email the author follow New York Post 20s

Jeff McNeil, the second-year Mets infielder who is off to a blazing start this season, steps up to take a swing at some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby. Q: Are you exceeding your own

Tweets