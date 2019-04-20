New York Mets
Cardinals Crush deGrom’s Replacement, Beat Mets 10-2
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 7m
Chris Flexen (0-1) surrendered six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first major league start since last July 18 against Tampa Bay.
