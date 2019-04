RT @ NickFrancona : 1. Edwin Diaz is pitching at an elite level. 2. Far too small of a sample size to get worked up about hard hit %. 3. His stuff is still electric. 4. His 2018 season might be one of the 10 best seasons for a reliever in the 21st century. That’s a high bar, to say the least. https://t.co/GveQJO2mQY