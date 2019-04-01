New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: Mets Seek .500 Road Trip

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 39s

Good morning, Mets fans!Today, the Mets (11-9) will look to take the rubber game from the St. Louis Cardinals (11-9), and head back home with a .500 road trip under their belts.Noah Synder

Tweets