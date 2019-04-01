New York Mets

Mets Merized
42989057_thumbnail

Mets Minors Recap: Syracuse, Binghamton Sweep Doubleheaders

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 13s

After all four Mets minor league affiliates were rained out on Friday, all four continued action on Saturday by playing seven inning doubleheaders.Syracuse (8-7) 5, Pawtucket (7-7) 2 (F/7)  

Tweets