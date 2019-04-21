New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Hey JDG get the MRI

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION:  Did anyone suggest this week that you need an MRI this week?  Did you then tell them that you re fine so they decided, “OK you don’t need an MRI.”  Do you feel confident about any of this based upon the history of the Mets?  Why...

