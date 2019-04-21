New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Why Tomas Nido could become Noah Syndergaard’s personal catcher
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
Tomas Nido is a defense-first catcher who could find a permanent role with the New York Mets as Noah Syndergaard's personal catcher. Personal catchers come...
Tweets
-
Sunday #Mets lineup vs. #Cardinals… Brandon Nimmo – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Robinson Canó – 2B Michael Conforto – RF Amed Rosario – SS Jeff McNeil – 3B Keon Broxton – CF Travis d’Arnaud - C Noah Syndergaard – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Should Be Inquiring About Giants’ Relievers https://t.co/mTOmvrREZW #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
4. 21 at St. Louis Happy Easter. Happy Thrones. As Sansa Stark once said: "What do dragons even eat anyway?"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets lineup vs. Cardinals, including Pete Alonso right back in there after X-rays on his right hand were negative yesterday. LF Brandon Nimmo 1B Pete Alonso 2B Robinson Cano RF Michael Conforto SS Amed Rosario 3B Jeff McNeil CF Keon Broxton C Travis d’Arnaud P Noah SyndergaardBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Today's lineup. ? #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Happy Easter1 https://t.co/W8KK2GMFWbBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets