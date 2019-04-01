New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
McNeil Becomes Fastest Met to 100 Hits
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 1m
With an infield hit in the top of the seventh inning in Saturday’s 10-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, Jeff McNeil recorded his 100th career hit and set a franchise record for fewest at-bats n
Tweets
-
Sunday #Mets lineup vs. #Cardinals… Brandon Nimmo – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Robinson Canó – 2B Michael Conforto – RF Amed Rosario – SS Jeff McNeil – 3B Keon Broxton – CF Travis d’Arnaud - C Noah Syndergaard – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Should Be Inquiring About Giants’ Relievers https://t.co/mTOmvrREZW #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
4. 21 at St. Louis Happy Easter. Happy Thrones. As Sansa Stark once said: "What do dragons even eat anyway?"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets lineup vs. Cardinals, including Pete Alonso right back in there after X-rays on his right hand were negative yesterday. LF Brandon Nimmo 1B Pete Alonso 2B Robinson Cano RF Michael Conforto SS Amed Rosario 3B Jeff McNeil CF Keon Broxton C Travis d’Arnaud P Noah SyndergaardBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Today's lineup. ? #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Happy Easter1 https://t.co/W8KK2GMFWbBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets