Lyin’ Todd Frazier had meeting Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim instead of 100% focusing on getting back in Mets lineup.Sad.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 25s
If Matt Harvey had done this the morning before a scheduled game instead of working out and watching game films you guys would have killed him. Do you think Lyin’ Todd is focused on getting back in the lineup or just wants to meet Syracuse...
Sunday #Mets lineup vs. #Cardinals… Brandon Nimmo – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Robinson Canó – 2B Michael Conforto – RF Amed Rosario – SS Jeff McNeil – 3B Keon Broxton – CF Travis d’Arnaud - C Noah Syndergaard – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Should Be Inquiring About Giants’ Relievers https://t.co/mTOmvrREZW #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
4. 21 at St. Louis Happy Easter. Happy Thrones. As Sansa Stark once said: "What do dragons even eat anyway?"Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets lineup vs. Cardinals, including Pete Alonso right back in there after X-rays on his right hand were negative yesterday. LF Brandon Nimmo 1B Pete Alonso 2B Robinson Cano RF Michael Conforto SS Amed Rosario 3B Jeff McNeil CF Keon Broxton C Travis d’Arnaud P Noah SyndergaardBeat Writer / Columnist
Today's lineup. ? #LGMOfficial Team Account
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Happy Easter1 https://t.co/W8KK2GMFWbBlogger / Podcaster
