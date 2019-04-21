New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Enough with the Jim McAndrew 1969 Mets madness

Gil, man, COME ON.  Enough with the Jim McAndrew!   Is he a starter or a reliever?  Right now he’s neither.  3 finings and 3 runs? Luckily the kid Ryan gave us 4.2 scoreless innings – are you trying to make his arm all off? The bats bailed Gilly...

