New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
ICYMI: Here's what happened Saturday in Mets Land
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
The Mets (11-9, second place in the NL East, 1 game behind Phillies) play the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a three-game set on Sunday at 2:15 p.m.
Tweets
-
Tom Seaver's 20th win Mets 1, Dodgers 0 (10) June 20, 1968 - 10 IP 0 R, 4 H, 2 K - 1st matchup with Don Sutton (Sutton no-hit bid 5 1/3 IP) - Dodgers had won 7 straight - Al Weis: GW hit - Key play: Jerry Grote pickoff at 2B in 8th All Seaver's Mets wins #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @StevePopper: Oh...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey on the McNeil-LF, Davis-3B: "Davis has played a very solid third base & McNeil has done a pretty solid job in left. Defensively, as far as comfortability & how well they can play the positions when they’re both out there at the same time, that’s probably our best lineup.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: DeGrom Playing Catch Again Sunday, Will Likely Not Receive MRI https://t.co/CDUkhmT72k #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy Easter everyone. https://t.co/ydasjm8xeePlayer
-
It'll come down to the NFC East. #GiantsPride https://t.co/JQLmkCeLNxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets