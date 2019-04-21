New York Mets

Pirates somehow solve MLB First Responders quandary with a patch! – someone tell the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 47s

Hey this is an interesting tweet from the Pirates’ equipment manager…. .@Pirates First Responders patch for today’s game. Thanks for all you do. pic.twitter.com/F1DXkXR0hq — Scott (@bonnett_scott) April 20, 2019 Hmmmm. So while it’s not caps it is...

