New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 2:15 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 3m
Sunday, April 21, 2019 • 2:15 p.m. ETBusch Stadium • St. Louis, MORHP Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 5.63) vs. RHP Dakota Hudson (0-1, 6.08)PIX11 • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMYesterday just w
Tweets
-
Tom Seaver's 20th win Mets 1, Dodgers 0 (10) June 20, 1968 - 10 IP 0 R, 4 H, 2 K - 1st matchup with Don Sutton (Sutton no-hit bid 5 1/3 IP) - Dodgers had won 7 straight - Al Weis: GW hit - Key play: Jerry Grote pickoff at 2B in 8th All Seaver's Mets wins #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @StevePopper: Oh...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey on the McNeil-LF, Davis-3B: "Davis has played a very solid third base & McNeil has done a pretty solid job in left. Defensively, as far as comfortability & how well they can play the positions when they’re both out there at the same time, that’s probably our best lineup.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: DeGrom Playing Catch Again Sunday, Will Likely Not Receive MRI https://t.co/CDUkhmT72k #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy Easter everyone. https://t.co/ydasjm8xeePlayer
-
It'll come down to the NFC East. #GiantsPride https://t.co/JQLmkCeLNxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets