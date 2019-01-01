New York Mets

Metsblog
Pete Alonso batting second after leaving Saturday's game as Mets face Cardinals, Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Noah Syndergaard starts for the Mets as they look to take the series over the Cardinals in the rubber match at 2:15 p.m. in St. Louis.

