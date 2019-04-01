New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets “Keeping A Close Eye On” Gio Gonzalez
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2m
The Mets again appear to have interest in left-hander Gio Gonzalez, Kevin Kernan of the New York Post writes. The …
Tweets
-
Kolton Wong ties it up. Another 2-strike hit given up by Noah Syndergaard.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RBI single by Wong. 1-1. Syndergaard allowed it on a 1-2 pitch. Nimmo's throw was wayyyy off.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Thor K Count: ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️Blogger / Podcaster
-
Probably not a good idea to throw Pete Alonso a pitch here... #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Coleman era at 2.25 after not allowing an earned run in 6 spring innings. Not on the 40-man roster, but definitely a guy the Mets need to start looking at for length in the bullpen. https://t.co/fIVMRl2ZssBlogger / Podcaster
-
Only four rookies since 1908 have hit 8 home runs before May 1: Jose Abreu 10 (2014) Trevor Story 10 (2016) Albert Pujols 8 (2001) Pete Alonso 8 (2019) Alonso has 8 games left before this month is over.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets