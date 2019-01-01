New York Mets

Pete Alonso convinced Mets manager to play him

by: Jeff Jones

ST. LOUIS -- Mets manager Mickey Callaway didn’t even get the chance to fully relax on Saturday night before first baseman Pete Alonso was lobbying to be in Sunday’s lineup. “I was on the way to eat \[dinner\] with my parents and he’s calling and...

