Pete Alonso convinced Mets manager to play him
by: Jeff Jones — MLB: Mets 29s
ST. LOUIS -- Mets manager Mickey Callaway didn’t even get the chance to fully relax on Saturday night before first baseman Pete Alonso was lobbying to be in Sunday’s lineup. “I was on the way to eat \[dinner\] with my parents and he’s calling and...
Kolton Wong ties it up. Another 2-strike hit given up by Noah Syndergaard.Blogger / Podcaster
RBI single by Wong. 1-1. Syndergaard allowed it on a 1-2 pitch. Nimmo's throw was wayyyy off.Beat Writer / Columnist
Thor K Count: ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️Blogger / Podcaster
Probably not a good idea to throw Pete Alonso a pitch here... #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: Coleman era at 2.25 after not allowing an earned run in 6 spring innings. Not on the 40-man roster, but definitely a guy the Mets need to start looking at for length in the bullpen. https://t.co/fIVMRl2ZssBlogger / Podcaster
Only four rookies since 1908 have hit 8 home runs before May 1: Jose Abreu 10 (2014) Trevor Story 10 (2016) Albert Pujols 8 (2001) Pete Alonso 8 (2019) Alonso has 8 games left before this month is over.Beat Writer / Columnist
