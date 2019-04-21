New York Mets

Newsday
42994774_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso hits gigantic homer off Dakota Hudson after begging for spot in lineup against Cardinals righthander | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 21, 2019 2:56 PM Newsday 3m

ST. LOUIS — The legend of Pete Alonso gained another chapter Sunday. In the first inning against the Cardinals, hours after Mets manager Mickey Callaway revealed that Alonso begged him Saturday night

Tweets