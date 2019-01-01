New York Mets
WATCH: Mets' Pete Alonso crushes homer after asking to be in lineup Sunday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Pete Alonso could have had the day off Sunday. Instead, he wanted to face Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson and called Mickey Callaway Saturday night, pleading his case to be in the lineup. The decision proved wise.
RT @MommaV16: Happy Birthday to my hubby & best friend!! I cannot imagine spending this crazy life with anyone but you!! I love ❤️ you more than words can express!! https://t.co/Qr6yryHXhlMinors
RT @hotsaucepodcast: Happy Birthday to Frank Viola @FrankViola16 who turns 59 today!Minors
Over the last few minutes: - Robinson Cano exited the game after getting hit in the wrist - Mickey Callaway was been tossed - Michael Conforto went deep to make it a 6-4 ballgameTV / Radio Network
Thor receives a little help from his secret Avenger friend, Dexter "The Deflector" Fowler. #LGM https://t.co/u9tKr8QGCQBlogger / Podcaster
Replay needs to be abolished. Someone from mlb should be watching plays in studio and triggering umps on field. To me that's a simple solution.Beat Writer / Columnist
Seems this was gist: Mickey thought it was hit by pitch. Didn't realize they didn't award that. Umps then said he didn't challenge in 30 seconds. Hence, his ultra frustration.Beat Writer / Columnist
