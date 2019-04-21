New York Mets

Newsday
43005005_thumbnail

Islanders expect Barclays Center to rock with barnlike playoff atmosphere

by: Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday Updated April 21, 2019 3:13 PM Newsday 3m

The home crowd was amped during the Islanders' previous postseason series in Brooklyn three years ago, and players believe it will be same in the upcoming series against either Washington or Carolina.

Tweets