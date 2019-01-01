New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard homers off Dexter Fowler's glove

Noah Syndergaard's fifth career homer on Sunday was a gift, but he'll take it. As Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler was tracking Syndergaard's fly ball in the left-center-field gap, the ball dropped into and out of Fowler's glove and over the...

