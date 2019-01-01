New York Mets

Mets 360
42630701_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Cardinals 6, Mets 4 (4/21/19)

by: Chris Bisceglie Mets 360 2m

The Mets entered the day looking to take the series against the Cardinals, as well as even their season record against .500 clubs. Instead they lost and are now own six wins and eight losses agains…

Tweets