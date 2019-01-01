New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gut Reaction: Cardinals 6, Mets 4 (4/21/19)
by: Chris Bisceglie — Mets 360 2m
The Mets entered the day looking to take the series against the Cardinals, as well as even their season record against .500 clubs. Instead they lost and are now own six wins and eight losses agains…
Tweets
-
4⃣5⃣ runs means 4⃣5⃣% off select tickets to the next homestand which starts tomorrow! Don’t miss out. ? https://t.co/cDwnikTereOfficial Team Account
-
By the way, we've said it before and we'll say it again. Put a microphone on the umpire crew chief to announce the call to the crowd. Even the NHL figured that out.TV / Radio Network
-
The latest Former Mets Watch, including Wilmer Flores and Curtis Granderson https://t.co/EU81VyISfxTV / Radio Network
-
Justin and Lance dive into the current and shocking state of the New York Mets starting pitching. #LGM @JustBirny @LanceBroz SOUNDCLOUD: https://t.co/1wW9rHfRVn iTUNES: https://t.co/4Q480BWDd1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano update: X-rays were negative, but it seems he's not out of the woods yet. He was wearing a soft cast after the game and said he might need more tests depending on how he feels tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
3B umpire Paul Emmel on Cano: "He started his swing. Pitch hit his hands. Followed through with his swing, the ball actually went into fair territory. Bruce (Dreckman), the home-plate umpire didn’t see the end of the swing so he called a hit batsmen & was giving him first base."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets