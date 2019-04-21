New York Mets
New York Mets ‘keeping a close eye on’ LHP Gio Gonzalez (Report)
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY 2m
Now a former Yankee, Gio Gonzalez is catching heat from the other Big Apple baseball team, the NL East residing New York Mets.
Tweets
4⃣5⃣ runs means 4⃣5⃣% off select tickets to the next homestand which starts tomorrow! Don’t miss out. ? https://t.co/cDwnikTereOfficial Team Account
By the way, we've said it before and we'll say it again. Put a microphone on the umpire crew chief to announce the call to the crowd. Even the NHL figured that out.TV / Radio Network
The latest Former Mets Watch, including Wilmer Flores and Curtis Granderson https://t.co/EU81VyISfxTV / Radio Network
Justin and Lance dive into the current and shocking state of the New York Mets starting pitching. #LGM @JustBirny @LanceBroz SOUNDCLOUD: https://t.co/1wW9rHfRVn iTUNES: https://t.co/4Q480BWDd1Blogger / Podcaster
Robinson Cano update: X-rays were negative, but it seems he's not out of the woods yet. He was wearing a soft cast after the game and said he might need more tests depending on how he feels tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
3B umpire Paul Emmel on Cano: "He started his swing. Pitch hit his hands. Followed through with his swing, the ball actually went into fair territory. Bruce (Dreckman), the home-plate umpire didn’t see the end of the swing so he called a hit batsmen & was giving him first base."Beat Writer / Columnist
