Pete Alonso hits towering HR after begging to be in lineup to face college foe
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 2m
New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso is becoming a fan favorite, and the competitive edge he displayed on Sunday is a great example of why that is happening so quickly. Alonso was hit on the hand with a pitch during Saturday's game against the St. Louis...
Noah Syndergaard isn't making excuses for "unacceptable" April struggles. https://t.co/wtl2vZiBnsTV / Radio Network
Call the Mets’ rules with closer Edwin Díaz whatever you want. (Edwin’s Edicts, perhaps?) But they’re extremely weird and limiting https://t.co/7vgJVpJywZNewspaper / Magazine
"We need to start snapping out of it. It’s time." The Mets have had one of the worst rotations in baseball, and that continued Sunday with Noah Syndergaard, who was blunt in his self-assessment. https://t.co/lHBV21HwuDBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYDNSports: Noah Syndergaard proves pitchers still rake, but scuffles on the mound in Mets loss to Cardinals. @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/6Q6xZ3ZjD7 https://t.co/ZSnHs1ABrHBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @thehazelmae: MRI results show Shoemaker has a torn ACL - our for the year.Beat Writer / Columnist
Go home 2019 season, you're drunkWhy does Tommy LaStella have 6 homers, include two 2-HR games?!?!Beat Writer / Columnist
