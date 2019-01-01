New York Mets

Bleacher Report
42997938_thumbnail

Robinson Cano Leaves Mets' Game vs. Cardinals with Hand Injury, X-Rays Negative

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 1m

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a right hand injury during Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals , but X-rays reportedly came back negative. Tim Healey of Newsday reported the news...

Tweets