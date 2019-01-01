New York Mets
WATCH: Mets' manager Mickey Callaway address ejection
by: Abbey Mastracco, Staff Writer, @AbbeyMastracco — North Jersey 8m
Mickey Callaway talks about the heated conflict with umpire Paul Emmel that led to his ejection in the Mets' loss to the Cardinals.
Noah Syndergaard isn't making excuses for "unacceptable" April struggles. https://t.co/wtl2vZiBnsTV / Radio Network
Call the Mets’ rules with closer Edwin Díaz whatever you want. (Edwin’s Edicts, perhaps?) But they’re extremely weird and limiting https://t.co/7vgJVpJywZNewspaper / Magazine
"We need to start snapping out of it. It’s time." The Mets have had one of the worst rotations in baseball, and that continued Sunday with Noah Syndergaard, who was blunt in his self-assessment. https://t.co/lHBV21HwuDBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYDNSports: Noah Syndergaard proves pitchers still rake, but scuffles on the mound in Mets loss to Cardinals. @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/6Q6xZ3ZjD7 https://t.co/ZSnHs1ABrHBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @thehazelmae: MRI results show Shoemaker has a torn ACL - our for the year.Beat Writer / Columnist
Go home 2019 season, you're drunkWhy does Tommy LaStella have 6 homers, include two 2-HR games?!?!Beat Writer / Columnist
