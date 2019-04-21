New York Mets

The Mets Police
40545698_thumbnail

Let’s look at Lyin’ Todd Frazier’s account tweeting with @Mets fans. Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

todd Hey Mets. How’s it going? Some are speculating that his account was hacked. That would be a good cover story for explanation. Have fun spinning this one Mets as soon as the WFAN hosts notice. Sad. Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Topic...

Tweets