New York Mets

Daily News
42999135_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard proves pitchers still rake, but scuffles on the mound in Mets loss to Cardinals - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 6m

Noah Syndergaard helped his own cause by swinging for the fences, but the pitcher’s barrel wasn’t enough to disguise his mechanics on the mound.

Tweets