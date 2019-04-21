Wait a second. Is the expectation so high of Syndergaard that he should be able to pitch at least one no-hitter every year? He needs to improve immediately but we need to take a step back if we expect him to be invincible.

M'Lilwana Osanku michaelgbaron Syndergaard needs to be pitching complete games, shutouts and perhaps, a no-hitter or two per seasons. At the very least, Syndergaard needs to get 22 outs, every game, for the Mets 2019. Syndergaard needs 2019 to be similar to @ DocGooden16 1985; if not Bob Gibson 1968 dominant.