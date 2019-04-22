New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Tweeting Todd Frazier to return after mixing it up with Mets fans on twitter

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION:   The Mets are 11-10.  Cano’s OPS is up to .698! Looks like Lyin’ Todd Frazier and some fans were mixing it up on twitter.  Sad. Do you think Tweeting Todd was taking a shot at Gary and Keith? What about how Todd was hanging out...

Tweets