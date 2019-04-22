New York Mets
Gil Must Go: who is Woodie Fryman and how does he pitch 10 innings against the 1969 Mets?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
Holy cow, could Gentry have worse luck? Gary G throws 9 innings of 1 run ball….but could this team score? Noooooo. Woodie Fryman shut the bats down for TEN innings. I have no idea why this guy Gil too Gary G out after 9, and I really have no idea...
