New York Mets

Metsblog
41475988_thumbnail

Mets Top Prospect Watch: Andrés Giménez's blast, Simeon Woods Richardson's strong week and more

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

A look at how the Mets' top prospects, including Andrés Giménez, Ronny Mauricio, and Simeon Woods Richardson, are faring in the minors this season.

Tweets