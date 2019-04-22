New York Mets

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets' ace throws bullpen session, in line for Friday start vs. Brewers - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry Apr 22, 2019

The reigning NL Cy Young winner should be back for the Mets this week

