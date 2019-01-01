New York Mets

Metsblog
42931640_thumbnail

Todd Frazier will play 3B for Mets 'quite a bit,' so how will that impact Jeff McNeil?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets are activating Todd Frazier before Monday night's game against the Phillies at Citi Field, and his return will have an impact on Jeff McNeil -- but fans can breathe a sigh of relief about the kind of impact it will have.

Tweets