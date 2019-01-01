New York Mets
Jacob deGrom MRI comes back clean, could start Friday
Jacob deGrom's injury scare appears to have been only a scare after all. According to New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, deGrom underwent an MRI on his elbow and it came back clean. He threw another bullpen on Monday, and if he comes...
Mets Place Justin Wilson On 10-Day IL; MRI Clean For DeGrom https://t.co/bjOWFTf2lHBlogger / Podcaster
Rain Delay Theater is coming soon. Just have to wait for the big shot @WayneRandazzo to get off the radio first. Then...ITS ON!TV / Radio Personality
to those who have tweeted at me: ▪️ yes, there’s a rain delay ▪️ no, we don’t know what time first pitch is yet ▪️ yes, i am warm, dry, and indoorsBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/Km4VbzuNGl It’s been a long time since pen ERA and OPS against were worse than those of starters. It is right now. Some thoughts on what is going on.Beat Writer / Columnist
The organization’s biggest breakout prospect from 2018 joins the Firefkies after a minor knee injury. Chandler Avant heads back to XST to make room on the roster.Mets prospect Shervyen Newton is scheduled to make his season debut tonight at SS and batting leadoff for the Columbia Fireflies.Beat Writer / Columnist
Updated standings: Joe Castiglione’s Partner League GB Impemba 3-0 - Merloni 3-3 - 1.5 McDonough 3-4 -2.0 Lewin 3-8 -4.0 Impemba Bobblehead Giveaway Day tentatively scheduled for Sep. 2TV / Radio Personality
