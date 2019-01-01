New York Mets

Jacob deGrom MRI comes back clean, could start Friday

by: Grey Papke 3m

Jacob deGrom's injury scare appears to have been only a scare after all. According to New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, deGrom underwent an MRI on his elbow and it came back clean. He threw another bullpen on Monday, and if he comes...

