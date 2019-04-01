New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets “Inquiring” About Free Agent SP Gio Gonzalez

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports is reporting that, as per sources, the New York Mets are showing interest in recently released left-hander Gio Gonzalez.Gonzalez, 33, was granted his released from t

Tweets