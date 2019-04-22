New York Mets
Robinson Cano and Amed Rosario out, Todd Frazier in Mets' lineup vs. Phillies | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated April 22, 2019 7:28 PM — Newsday 2m
Frazier is activated and is starter at third base, weather permitting, in place of J.D. Davis. Cano could be available as a pinch hitter while dealing with hand injury.
Just realized I hadn’t seen Marlins Man at a game in 2019 until tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil has a hit. Must be a day ending in Y. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Pretty sure Jeff McNeil hits 1.000 vs. the Phillies.TV / Radio Personality
a polar bear has been spotted at citi fieldBlogger / Podcaster
As bad as the pitching has been and as bad as the defense has been, the Mets can jump into a first place tie with a win tonight. They can’t pass up this opportunity by playing poorly.Blogger / Podcaster
What if Jeff McNeil is, like, Tony Gwynn or something?Beat Writer / Columnist
