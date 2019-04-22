New York Mets

Newsday
Robinson Cano and Amed Rosario out, Todd Frazier in Mets' lineup vs. Phillies | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated April 22, 2019 7:28 PM Newsday 2m

Frazier is activated and is starter at third base, weather permitting, in place of J.D. Davis. Cano could be available as a pinch hitter while dealing with hand injury.

