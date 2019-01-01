New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43022853_thumbnail

Ed Kranepool finds match for kidney donor

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- Ed Kranepool was recently discussing his medical issues with his wife, Monica, when the latter broke down crying in his car. Urging her to stay strong, Kranepool reiterated the importance of positivity despite an unfavorable situation: a...

Tweets