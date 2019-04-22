New York Mets
Former Mets great Darryl Strawberry helping fans stay sober
by: Mara Siegler — New York Post 2m
A fan approached the former slugger at an upstate sports bar over the weekend and proudly told him that they’d been sober for a year.
As bad as the pitching has been and as bad as the defense has been, the Mets can jump into a first place tie with a win tonight. They can’t pass up this opportunity by playing poorly.Blogger / Podcaster
What if Jeff McNeil is, like, Tony Gwynn or something?Beat Writer / Columnist
Steven Matz’s 1st inning last week vs. #Phillies: 8 hitters, 0 outs. Steven Matz’s 1st inning tonight vs. #Phillies: 1-2-3 inning. Baseball!Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @BSmile: Today In 1970: New York #Mets pitcher Tom Seaver strikes out 19 San Diego #Padres in a 2-1 win at Shea Stadium. "Tom Terrific" sets a major league record when he K's the final 10 batters in a row! #MLB #History https://t.co/lFMB9WsMP8Beat Writer / Columnist
With 28 strikeouts in 21+ games, Bryce Harper is on pace for 206 strikeouts.Blogger / Podcaster
Take a seat, Bryce. A 1-2-3 opening inning for Matz! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
