
Mets get the Jacob deGrom diagnosis they were hoping for
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2m
The Mets officially got the news they were hoping for on Jacob deGrom, who underwent an MRI exam Monday after experiencing soreness in his elbow playing catch on Thursday. “It was clean,’’
Tweets

As bad as the pitching has been and as bad as the defense has been, the Mets can jump into a first place tie with a win tonight. They can’t pass up this opportunity by playing poorly.Blogger / Podcaster

What if Jeff McNeil is, like, Tony Gwynn or something?Beat Writer / Columnist

Steven Matz’s 1st inning last week vs. #Phillies: 8 hitters, 0 outs. Steven Matz’s 1st inning tonight vs. #Phillies: 1-2-3 inning. Baseball!Beat Writer / Columnist

RT @BSmile: Today In 1970: New York #Mets pitcher Tom Seaver strikes out 19 San Diego #Padres in a 2-1 win at Shea Stadium. "Tom Terrific" sets a major league record when he K's the final 10 batters in a row! #MLB #History https://t.co/lFMB9WsMP8Beat Writer / Columnist

With 28 strikeouts in 21+ games, Bryce Harper is on pace for 206 strikeouts.Blogger / Podcaster

Take a seat, Bryce. A 1-2-3 opening inning for Matz! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
