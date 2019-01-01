New York Mets

Mickey Callaway on Mets' pitching issues: 'It's not concerning'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 54s

The Mets' 5.57 team ERA is the third-worst in the majors, better than only the Orioles and Red Sox. But manager Mickey Callaway isn't ready to sound the alarm.

