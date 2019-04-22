New York Mets
Todd Frazier’s return comes with more health hits for Mets
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2m
The Mets welcomed Todd Frazier back to the lineup on Monday, but their bullpen took a hit when left-hander Justin Wilson was placed on the injured list with a sore elbow. General manager Brodie Van
Tweets
Steven Matz with a quality bounce back effort tonight. With a little help from the home plate umpire of course, but he has been pitching with conviction tonight and hitting his spots. The #Mets really needed to see this from him after that total meltdown the other day.Blogger / Podcaster
6 innings of 1-run ball with 6 K's tonight for Steven Matz!TV / Radio Network
Matz with a much needed very solid start. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Matz with another solid 1-2-3 inning #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Matz has held the Phillies to three hits and one run in six innings. He gave up a handful of hard-hit balls that were caught, including that long drive by Franco that died at the wall. 3-1 Mets going bottom six.Beat Writer / Columnist
Not close to the worst ump I've ever seen, but tons of bad calls.Blogger / Podcaster
